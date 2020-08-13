35 COVID-19 cases reported at Ga. school made famous by photo of crowded hall

DALLAS, Ga. - Thirty-five positive cases of coronavirus have been reported among staff and students of the high school that made headlines last with photos of crowded a hallway and hardly any masks in sight, according to Atlanta news media.

North Paulding High School was closed for cleaning earlier this week after nine cases were reported on Sunday. That number has increased, and now the school will remain closed for the week.

The school will reopen next week on a limited basis, with students pursuing a mixture of at-home and in-person learning, according to Atlanta news reports.

In addition, staggered class ending times and other measures will be implemented to keep crowds from forming.

The student who took a photo showing the crowded hallway was suspended by the school but quickly reinstated.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.