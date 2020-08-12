Zach Johnson, normal guy from Iowa, wins Payne Stewart Award

The honors keep piling up for that normal guy from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. That’s how Zach Johnson described himself when he won the Masters in 2007. Now he’s adding an award that brought him to tears.

The two-time major champion has been selected to receive the Payne Stewart Award by the PGA Tour.

The award began after Stewart perished in a freak plane accident on his way to the 1999 Tour Championship.

It’s for players who display his character, charity and sportsmanship. Johnson says the award makes everything he does on and off the golf course worthwhile.

