Where is the line for transparency between schools, families, and COVID-19?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students are back in the classroom, but the virus hasn't gone away.

Columbia County schools opened their doors on August 3, now a week later, they are reporting 24 students, and 13 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’re doing everything possible to keep our students and staff protected,” Dr. Sandra Carraway, superintendent for Columbia County schools, said. “And when a case arises, we are doing everything by strict protocols, with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, GEMA, local experts, and we’re working to minimize the spread.”

The district says the majority of the people who tested positive were exposed outside of school, but all of them are currently quarantined.

The Department of Health requires schools to notify parents and staff if they came in close-contact with someone who has the virus.

Columbia County says it’s going a step further and notifying parents when their child has been around an infected individual -- but they can only go so far.

“I wish all of our parents could have the details of each one of these cases because if they did, you might feel a little less anxious about their children being in school, but they can’t because of confidentiality,” Carraway explained.

Despite the confirmed cases, the district wants parents to know they are working to keep kids safe.

“We’re taking this matter as seriously as possible,” Carraway said. “We are contact tracing and we’re keeping them informed, even though the CDC does not tell us we need to do that. The parents can rest easy knowing that while at school, their children are probably safer than almost anywhere else they could be in public settings.”

