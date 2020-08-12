Triumphs and turbulence: Taking a look at the pandemic through a child’s eyes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Soon to be 4-year-old Braxton, like most kids, says he hasn’t seen his friends in a very long time.

“It was a lot of explaining to him, ‘Soon, buddy, soon. It’s all coming back soon,‘” says his mom, Karen Brotherton.

But in the eyes of a child, the word “soon” is hard enough to grasp. The word “pandemic” is even harder.

We spoke with Dr. Richard Deaner about what parents, teachers, and counselors should remember when it comes to a child’s mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Connectedness is really, really important. So that is going to be a problem-- or a challenge in the future,” he said. “Ask open ended questions. ‘Can you tell me something fun that you’ve done lately?’ and see how they’re responding to the whole process of doing this distance.”

He says that will make a big difference when checking in.

Heather Vaught, a mom of two 5-year-olds says that strategy has been working for her family. She said the pandemic has allowed her family to have more time at dinner for good conversation.

“In your home, ask them how their day went. ‘Tell us what good thing happened, what bad thing happened,‘” she said.

But even with those dinner time conversations, kids like Braxton are still having a hard time.

“We’ve noticed separation anxiety popping up. Before, you know, he never wanted daddy to leave. But that has just been magnified,” said Brotherton.

Despite the current hardships with connectivity and socialization, it seems the next hurdle will be transitioning kids back into the world again.

“I feel like its going to be like shaking up a can of soda all day, and then handing it back to mom at car line-- is what I think it’s gonna be,” said Brotherton jokingly.

