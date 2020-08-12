Advertisement

Triumphs and turbulence: Taking a look at the pandemic through a child’s eyes

By Celeste Springer
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Soon to be 4-year-old Braxton, like most kids, says he hasn’t seen his friends in a very long time.

“It was a lot of explaining to him, ‘Soon, buddy, soon. It’s all coming back soon,‘” says his mom, Karen Brotherton.

But in the eyes of a child, the word “soon” is hard enough to grasp. The word “pandemic” is even harder.

We spoke with Dr. Richard Deaner about what parents, teachers, and counselors should remember when it comes to a child’s mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Connectedness is really, really important. So that is going to be a problem-- or a challenge in the future,” he said. “Ask open ended questions. ‘Can you tell me something fun that you’ve done lately?’ and see how they’re responding to the whole process of doing this distance.”

He says that will make a big difference when checking in.

Heather Vaught, a mom of two 5-year-olds says that strategy has been working for her family. She said the pandemic has allowed her family to have more time at dinner for good conversation.

“In your home, ask them how their day went. ‘Tell us what good thing happened, what bad thing happened,‘” she said.

But even with those dinner time conversations, kids like Braxton are still having a hard time.

“We’ve noticed separation anxiety popping up. Before, you know, he never wanted daddy to leave. But that has just been magnified,” said Brotherton.

Despite the current hardships with connectivity and socialization, it seems the next hurdle will be transitioning kids back into the world again.

“I feel like its going to be like shaking up a can of soda all day, and then handing it back to mom at car line-- is what I think it’s gonna be,” said Brotherton jokingly.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Burke County schools to continue meal deliveries by bus

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Buses delivering meal to students during the COVID-19 pandemic will continue until the end of August.

Back To School

Triumphs and Turbulence: Taking a look at a pandemic through a child's eyes

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Columbia County reconfigures calendar with patron-less Masters in mind

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Columbia County School District leaders have adjusted their school schedule after the Augusta National Golf Club moved to continue with the Masters in November without fans.

News

Aiken Tech offers option for later-starting term

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Aiken Technical College has added an option for new students to start classes next month instead of this coming Monday.

Latest News

Education

Most S.C. schools to limit students’ days in class

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Despite what the governor wants, most South Carolina schools won’t open their doors to students five days a week.

News

24 students, 13 employees test positive for COVID-19 in Columbia County schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Columbia County School District leaders are confirming several more cases of COVID-19 days after the district opened.

News

Aiken County school officials review state mandate for masks

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Aiken County Board of Education met as officials review a state requirement for staff members and students to wear face coverings.

News

Just as they need it most, some CSRA schools getting funds for technology

Updated: 8 hours ago
Some rural Georgia counties are getting education grants, and some of that money is earmarked for technology.

Education

More than 900 quarantined in Georgia school district

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A Georgia school district has quarantined more than 900 students and staff members because of possible exposure to the coronavirus since classes resumed this last week.

Back To School

Where is the line for transparency between schools, families, and COVID-19?

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Students are back in the classroom, but the virus hasn't gone away.