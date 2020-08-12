Thieves take 14 catalytic converters in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thieves took 14 catalytic converters from vehicles parked outside a Grovetown-area business, authorities reported Wednesday.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said a fence was cut Saturday in the rear of the Unifirst uniform rental business at 1823 William Few Parkway. Once inside, thieves took the catalytic converters.

The sheriff’s agency released surveillance images of a vehicle and occupants who exited it and used flashlights. Authorities also released photos of one suspect from the vehicle.

This vehicle was used by thieves who took 14 catalytic converters in Columbia County, according to authorities. (WRDW)

Catalytic converters are often attractive targets for thieves who can slide under a vehicle and cut one off in a couple of minutes. The criminals cash in the catalytic converters for the precious metals — including platinum — they contain or else resell them as an automotive component.

Although catalytic converter thefts can occur in waves across a region, sheriff’s Maj. Steve Morris said it’s not a common crime in Columbia County. To his recollection, this was perhaps the second case this year for the agency.

Anyone with information to help track down the thieves is urged to contact Investigator Philip Clark at 706-541-4056.

