Ring the alarm at Eudora Farms: local animal safari celebrates frontline members

SALLEY, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s First Responders Day at Eudora Farms in Salley, South Carolina. Hundreds of cars came from all over for a sight you’ll rarely see anywhere else.

All police officers, firefighters, healthcare workers, military members drove their cars through the farms to see more than 150 exotic animals and enjoyed some food, all free of charge.

“Zebras, ostriches, cows, donkeys -- little bit of everything,” Daniel Hickson, a former member of the military, who now works with Capital Care Ambulance Service.

The farm just started their exotic drive-through safari back in May. They decided to do this promotion to show gratitude to those who are risking their lives every day.

“We just felt with the COVID situation and all the other things that first responders have to deal with, this is a great opportunity we can share with them--a chance to come out and enjoy the drive-thru park with their family,” Mark Nisbet, owner of Eudora Farms, said.

And many people were coming out for the very first time. Hickson brought his daughter along.

“She was driving pretty much the whole time. She was sitting in my lap, sticking her head out the window yelling at them. She attracted the baby cow and it was following us pretty much the whole way when she was screaming at it,” he said.

And the animals got to have fun too, especially Elliott, the 3-and-a-half-year-old giraffe.

Young and old, firefighters to EMT's, there was a little something for everyone on this special day.

“We’re really pleased to see such a large turnout,” Nisbet said. “It’s certainly exceeding our expectations so we’re glad for that.”

Eudora Farms says they’re hoping to do a special day every month for different professionals in the area.

