Advertisement

Ring the alarm at Eudora Farms: local animal safari celebrates frontline members

By Nick Proto
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALLEY, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s First Responders Day at Eudora Farms in Salley, South Carolina. Hundreds of cars came from all over for a sight you’ll rarely see anywhere else.

All police officers, firefighters, healthcare workers, military members drove their cars through the farms to see more than 150 exotic animals and enjoyed some food, all free of charge.

“Zebras, ostriches, cows, donkeys -- little bit of everything,” Daniel Hickson, a former member of the military, who now works with Capital Care Ambulance Service.

The farm just started their exotic drive-through safari back in May. They decided to do this promotion to show gratitude to those who are risking their lives every day.

“We just felt with the COVID situation and all the other things that first responders have to deal with, this is a great opportunity we can share with them--a chance to come out and enjoy the drive-thru park with their family,” Mark Nisbet, owner of Eudora Farms, said.

And many people were coming out for the very first time. Hickson brought his daughter along.

“She was driving pretty much the whole time. She was sitting in my lap, sticking her head out the window yelling at them. She attracted the baby cow and it was following us pretty much the whole way when she was screaming at it,” he said.

And the animals got to have fun too, especially Elliott, the 3-and-a-half-year-old giraffe.

Young and old, firefighters to EMT's, there was a little something for everyone on this special day.

“We’re really pleased to see such a large turnout,” Nisbet said. “It’s certainly exceeding our expectations so we’re glad for that.”

Eudora Farms says they’re hoping to do a special day every month for different professionals in the area.

To check out Eudora Farms on Facebook, click here.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First responders day at Eudora Farms

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Augusta economy braces for revenue loss from patron-less Masters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By William Rioux
The Masters made the decision in early April to move the tournament to November. Now the latest move to hold the event without guests or patrons could leave a devasting economic impact.

News

Jefferson County old slave market to be removed

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

No patrons at the Masters: Economic impact

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

No patrons at the Masters: Health risks

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

‘Justice delayed is justice denied': Decision to move slave market isn’t enough, activists say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
In light of pushes to remove controversial historical monuments across the country -- a decision in the small town of Louisville is aiming to remove something bigger.

Business

Local film producer explains how his business is feeling financial pain from pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
“We are not just going to take $100,000 and light it on fire,” says local film producer Mark Crump, who's confronting the budgetary setbacks of the coronavirus crisis.

News

Border Bash announces cancellation of 2020 GA-SC rivalry event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Border Bash Foundation has decided to cancel the 27th annual event celebrating the football rivalry between the University of South Carolina and the University of Georgia.

News

Columbia County reconfigures calendar with patron-less Masters in mind

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Columbia County School District leaders have adjusted their school schedule after the Augusta National Golf Club moved to continue with the Masters in November without fans.

News

Georgia city votes to remove pavilion where slaves were sold

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in a small city in rural Georgia have voted to remove a rare, 18th century pavilion where slaves were once sold.