Advertisement

No patrons at the Masters this year, Augusta National Golf Club says

As the sporting world continues to wrestle with moving forward in a world still in the grips of a pandemic, many are beginning to wonder about the status of the Masters in November.
As the sporting world continues to wrestle with moving forward in a world still in the grips of a pandemic, many are beginning to wonder about the status of the Masters in November.(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta National Golf Club has decided there will be no patrons at the Masters this year.

In a statement by Chairman Fred Ridley, ANGC officials say they have been consulting with health officials since the tournament was postponed in March just as COVID-19 began to pick up steam in the U.S.

The 2020 Masters Tournament
AU Health's Coule: Patron-less Masters the 'right' decision

Even as sporting events around the country continue to start back up, putting the health and safety of Masters patrons at risk was too big of a hill to climb, according to Ridley.

“Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome,” Ridley said.

Ridley called the move “disappointing”, but said that the ANGC needed to make this decision.

“Augusta National has the responsibility, however, to understand and accept the challenges associated with this virus and take the necessary precautions to conduct all aspects of the Tournament in a safe manner. We look forward to the day when we can welcome all of our patrons back, hopefully in April 2021,” Ridley said.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis said last week he believed the ANGC would move toward a Masters without patrons.

“I think that based on everything I know about what’s taking place at Augusta National, they’ve been on the front lines of reviewing what the PGA is doing. I think, as you see, the tournament’s happening tomorrow -- the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park -- without fans. And that’s likely what probably will happen here in Augusta. We have a tournament without fans.”

With a patron-less Masters now coming to pass, many are wondering about ticket holders for this year’s tournament.

Ticket holders who won spots for the 2020 Masters will be guaranteed the same tickets for the 2021 Masters, the ANGC said.

ANGC officials say they will speak to 2020 Masters ticket holders directly and to ticket applicants in September.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AU Health’s Coule: Patron-less Masters the ‘right’ decision

Updated: 20 minutes ago
After the Augusta National Golf Club decided to hold the Masters without patrons this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AU Health’s Dr. Phillip Coule is applauding the decision.

News

Deputies find body of missing disabled man from Warren County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Authorities with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said today they had found the body of a missing disabled person.

News

24 students, 13 employees test positive for COVID-19 in Columbia County schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Columbia County School District leaders are confirming several more cases of COVID-19 days after the district opened.

News

This old cup plant in Augusta is under new ownership

Updated: 3 hours ago
The former Dart cup plant off Wrightsboro Road has been sold for $4 million.

Latest News

News

Film industry coping with problems from pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 could be a game changer — in a bad way — for the film industry.

News

Crews battle structure fire in Augusta neighborhood

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A fire was reported at 8:09 a.m. in the 3000 block of Pinewood Drive, according to Augusta Fire/EMA dispatchers.

News

Aiken County school officials review state mandate for masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Aiken County Board of Education met as officials review a state requirement for staff members and students to wear face coverings.

News

Georgia primary runoffs: Here's who won locally

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here's a look at results from the Aug. 11, 202, primary runoff elections in Georgia.

News

COVID-19 in the CSRA: Latest stats on nursing homes, hospitals and more

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here's a look at the latest numbers on COVID-19 cases in the CSRA, Georgia and South Carolina.

News

Just as they need it most, some CSRA schools getting funds for technology

Updated: 4 hours ago
Some rural Georgia counties are getting education grants, and some of that money is earmarked for technology.