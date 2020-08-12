Advertisement

Most S.C. schools to limit students’ days in class

Classroom
Classroom(KFYR-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Most school districts in South Carolina won’t open their doors to students all five days a week when they start the new academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the governor demanded all schools offer a five-day per week in-person option.

The state Education Department approved the last of the reopening plans for all 81 districts in the state Monday.

Just one out of every five school districts will open their doors to students five days a week, and four plans start without any in-person option for classes.

More than 50 districts are splitting students into two groups to come to the school two days a week.

MORE | Aiken County school officials review state mandate for masks

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aiken Tech offers option for later-starting term

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Aiken Technical College has added an option for new students to start classes next month instead of this coming Monday.

News

Thieves take 14 catalytic converters in Columbia County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Thieves took 14 catalytic converters from vehicles parked outside a Grovetown-area business, authorities reported.

News

Golf world reacts after Masters will go on without patrons

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Members of the golf community are beginning to react after the Augusta National Golf Club announced Wednesday the 2020 Masters tournament would be played without patrons.

News

AU Health’s Coule: Patron-less Masters the ‘right’ decision

Updated: 1 hours ago
After the Augusta National Golf Club decided to hold the Masters without patrons this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AU Health’s Dr. Phillip Coule is applauding the decision.

Latest News

News

No patrons at the Masters this year, Augusta National Golf Club says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Augusta National Golf Club has ruled there will be no patrons at the Masters this year.

News

Deputies find body of missing disabled man from Warren County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Authorities with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said today they had found the body of a missing disabled person.

News

24 students, 13 employees test positive for COVID-19 in Columbia County schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Columbia County School District leaders are confirming several more cases of COVID-19 days after the district opened.

News

This old cup plant in Augusta is under new ownership

Updated: 4 hours ago
The former Dart cup plant off Wrightsboro Road has been sold for $4 million.

News

Film industry coping with problems from pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 could be a game changer — in a bad way — for the film industry.

News

Crews battle structure fire in Augusta neighborhood

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A fire was reported at 8:09 a.m. in the 3000 block of Pinewood Drive, according to Augusta Fire/EMA dispatchers.