Local film producer explains how his business is feeling financial pain from pandemic

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic has put a hold on many businesses, including films.

Local producer Mark Crump says things were going pretty well in the business, but everything is different these days.

“In my industry, none of us are really working,” he said. “Now we have COVID.”

And with COVID-19 come changes.

He says when they’re shooting a movie, producers have a set budget to work with.

“It’s not going to go over that,” he said. “You can’t go over that – that is all they are going to give you.”

He says the money stretches thin pretty quickly.

MORE | How James Brown taking center stage in Augusta

And now there are extra expenses due to the pandemic, like hiring a staff to professionally clean and purchasing materials for the sanitization process.

“The Screen Actors Guild wants you to test every team member – all your cast, producers, everybody who is on set, three times per week,” he said.

He said each person could cost at least an extra $150 a day, three times a week.

He says this could cause producers to cut down on staff, shorten days of shooting or even downgrade really big scenes, which impacts the integrity of a film.

“All of the international sales models and everything is completely turned upside-down right now, so nobody know what things are even worth right now because, you gotta think, movie theaters have also shut down.”

Many people in the film industry are pumping the brakes in hopes of a better option, moving forward.

“We are not just going to take $100,000 and light it on fire,” Crump said. “We are just going to pause, take a beat, come back next year.”

