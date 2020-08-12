‘Justice delayed is justice denied: Decision to move slave market isn’t enough, activists say

Advertisement

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- In light of pushes to remove controversial historical monuments across the country, a decision in the small town of Louisville is aiming to remove something bigger.

“They say it’s a teaching tool. But what is it teaching? It’s teaching everybody that drives by that slave market, that black people were sold here. Black people are no more than three-fifths of a man. It’s saying that black people will never amount to anything in Jefferson County, except for a slave,” James Ivery, a local activist, said.

The heart of downtown Louisville is home to one of the few remaining slave markets in the country. Last night, the city council approved a recommendation to relocate it to another site.

“As far as them saying that they are going to move to slave market from yonder place and place it in another place in Jefferson County. That’s not going to happen. That’s a slap in the face of the black community,” Ivery said.

Ivery has been calling for the removal of the market for years, and says the decision the council made last night isn't enough.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. And that’s what they’re doing denying, denying, denying,” he said.

The council unanimously agreed on relocation after any potential legal issues are resolved and another spot is found.

But Ivery and his group want more immediate action. They're launching a selective buying campaign and boycott to stop shopping in Jefferson County until the market is gone.

“We’re not going to tolerate that -- that ‘yes’, and not doing. We want them to get off their butts, and do what’s right and get that thing out of Jefferson County, Georgia. Period.”

For now, the market remains downtown and is, as Ivery says, an eerie reminder of the past.

Ivery’s group is planning a sit-in protest for on Aug. 15 at the Market House.

