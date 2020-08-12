Advertisement

Just as they need it most, some CSRA schools getting funds for technology

Chromebooks and laptop purchases increase this back-to-school season.
Chromebooks and laptop purchases increase this back-to-school season.(KWCH)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some Georgia counties are getting education grants, and some of that money is earmarked for technology.

The grants come as school districts in the region are working to provide students with technology to learn remotely instead of returning to classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Jenkins and Lincoln counties will each receive money for Chromebooks and USB drives. Washington County is getting money for mobile hot spot setup.

Other counties will use funds for art, science and meal delivery programs.

Among the districts getting money:

  • Jenkins County: $5,000 for technology and arts
  • Lincoln County: $5,000 for technology
  • Washington County: $5,000 for technology
  • Warren County: $5,000 for food delivery
  • Jefferson County: $5,000 for science kits
