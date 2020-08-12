Advertisement

James Brown taking center stage in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Garden City is finding another way to honor the Godfather of Soul.

Starting today, an interactive tour across Augusta is showcasing the life and legacy of James Brown, who spent much of his life here. The tour is called the “Soul Starts Here — James Brown Journey.”

It’s a walking or driving tour. Markers that look like vinyl records have been placed at different spots around town to mark a location important to his life.

The unveiling of the tour is at 10 a.m. today at the Augusta Museum of History.

Meanwhile, the James Brown mural downtown is almost done. If you’re interested in checking out the progress on the artwork at Broad Street and James Brown Boulevard, you can stop by. The artist, Cole Phail, does most of his work at night.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Iconic cup plant in Augusta is purchased for $4 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
There are new owners of an Augusta plant with a well-recognized giant large white cup at its front

News

COVID-19 in Columbia County schools: An update

Updated: 1 hours ago
Columbia County is battling the spread of COVID-19 in its schools. Here's a look at the latest efforts to keep kids safe.

News

Richmond County Election Board to meet over candidate challenge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
On the same day as the Georgia primary runoff election, the Richmond County Board of Elections scheduled a specially called meeting for Wednesday “to discuss potential or pending litigation.”

News

Have you seen this missing Augusta woman?

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding Shirley Ann Williamson, who was last seen leaving her Augusta home on foot.

Latest News

News

Have you seen this missing Augusta woman?

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding Shirley Ann Williamson, who was last seen leaving her Augusta home on foot.

News

Columbia County schools report new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

After election wins, commissioners talk policy

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Georgia runoff elections: Here are the latest updates

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines and Ciara Cummings
Aug. 11 marked the day of the local and state runoff elections for Georgia. Here are the latest results of those races.

News

School employee reads to students every night

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

McDuffie County providing 16 hotspots

Updated: 12 hours ago