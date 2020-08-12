James Brown taking center stage in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Garden City is finding another way to honor the Godfather of Soul.

Starting today, an interactive tour across Augusta is showcasing the life and legacy of James Brown, who spent much of his life here. The tour is called the “Soul Starts Here — James Brown Journey.”

It’s a walking or driving tour. Markers that look like vinyl records have been placed at different spots around town to mark a location important to his life.

The unveiling of the tour is at 10 a.m. today at the Augusta Museum of History.

Meanwhile, the James Brown mural downtown is almost done. If you’re interested in checking out the progress on the artwork at Broad Street and James Brown Boulevard, you can stop by. The artist, Cole Phail, does most of his work at night.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.