Iconic cup plant in Augusta is purchased for $4 million

The Dart cup plant has been sold for $4 million to Hock Development.
The Dart cup plant has been sold for $4 million to Hock Development.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are new owners of an Augusta plant with a well-recognized large white cup at its front.

Sherman and Hemstreet Real Estate announces the sale of the Dart cup plant for $4 million to Hock Development. Owned by John, Bill and Charles Hock, the group plans to market the space for lease as distribution, logistics and manufacturing space.  

The facility is laid out for manufacturing and distribution and consists of more than 380,000 square feet on 15.83 acres off Wrightsboro Road.

Sherman and Hemstreet has a history of industrial recruitment in the Augusta region. In 1983, it represented Lily-Tulip in the relocation of its corporate headquarters to the same plant on Wrightsboro Road. 

The buyers plan to keep the cup on the front of the building. 

Charles Hock, vice president of Sherman and Hemstreet, now has the building for lease and is in the process of recruiting users to Augusta to occupy the facility.

The plant was built in 1947 and has been home to multiple companies over the years.

Dart Container Corp. used the building to produce its Trophy line of polystyrene cups. The plant also has been owned by Solo Cup Co., Sweetheart Cup Co. and the Fort Howard Paper Co.

Joe Edge, president of Sherman and Hemstreet, said: “The demand for industrial space in Augusta remains strong and leasing volume has remained steady despite the COVID crisis.”

He said the company is optimistic that Augusta will continue to see strong industrial growth fueled by a strong employment base and infrastructure.

