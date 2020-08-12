Advertisement

Have you seen this missing Augusta woman?

Shirley Ann Williamson
Shirley Ann Williamson(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing woman.

Shirley Ann Williamson, 57, was last seen Friday leaving her home on Spruce Street in Augusta on foot. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of her.

Officials are concerned because she is diabetic.

Anyone with information is urged to call 706-821-1020 or 821-1080.

MORE | Deputies need help finding missing disabled man from Warren County

