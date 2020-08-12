Have you seen this missing Augusta woman?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing woman.

Shirley Ann Williamson, 57, was last seen Friday leaving her home on Spruce Street in Augusta on foot. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of her.

Officials are concerned because she is diabetic.

Anyone with information is urged to call 706-821-1020 or 821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.