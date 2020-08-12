Golf world reacts after Masters will go on without patrons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of the golf community are beginning to react after the Augusta National Golf Club announced Wednesday the 2020 Masters tournament would be played without patrons.

ANGC Chairman Fred Ridley made the announcement and said that the risks were too high to hold golf’s annual favorite event with spectators.

“Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome,” Ridley said.

The news spread fast on Wednesday after the ANGC tweeted the news.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was one of the first to react to the news.

The Masters is “A Tradition Unlike Any Other” with incredible economic impact in Augusta and throughout Georgia. While we’re saddened to learn patrons cannot attend this year, we support the Augusta National’s efforts to protect public health and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/FVeLM0SO5v — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 12, 2020

Golf Digest and Golf World writer Brian Wacker also chimed in, saying watching the event without patrons would be “fascinating.”

Have often walked down to an empty Amen Corner at Augusta National in the early evening on Wednesday. It's serene and can be spooky depending on weather. Will be fascinating to watch a spectator-less Masters unfold on a late November Sunday. — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) August 12, 2020

PGA Tour radio play-by-play man Chick Hernandez wasn’t too thrilled, either.

Absolutely crusher!!! This week just keeps getting better and better. NOT. #MASTERS https://t.co/wBQspfF2i9 — Chick Hernandez (@MrChickSports) August 12, 2020

ESPN golf reporter Bob Harig says a Masters with no patrons is better than nothing.

A Masters without spectators is better than no Masters. Still incredibly sad. Augusta National likely thought of everything and has the resources to test or do what others can’t. Was hoping there was a way. https://t.co/VuiNT1FeUZ — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) August 12, 2020

