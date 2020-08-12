Advertisement

Golf world reacts after Masters will go on without patrons

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of the golf community are beginning to react after the Augusta National Golf Club announced Wednesday the 2020 Masters tournament would be played without patrons.

ANGC Chairman Fred Ridley made the announcement and said that the risks were too high to hold golf’s annual favorite event with spectators.

“Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome,” Ridley said.

The news spread fast on Wednesday after the ANGC tweeted the news.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was one of the first to react to the news.

Golf Digest and Golf World writer Brian Wacker also chimed in, saying watching the event without patrons would be “fascinating.”

PGA Tour radio play-by-play man Chick Hernandez wasn’t too thrilled, either.

ESPN golf reporter Bob Harig says a Masters with no patrons is better than nothing.

