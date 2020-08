Following our Georgia runoff elections: here are the latest updates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - August 11 marked the day of the local and state runoff elections for Georgia. Here are the latest results of those races.

Georgia Runoff Election – Local

(Candidate name - votes, percent received)

*Results include all precincts reporting

Augusta Commissioner District 1

Jordan Johnson - 1,368 (62 percent) - PROJECTED WINNER

Michael Thurman - 845 (38 percent)

Augusta Commissioner District 3

Catherine Smith McKnight - 1,907 (52 percent) - PROJECTED WINNER

Sean Mooney - 1,792 (48 percent)

Augusta Commissioner District 9

Corey Johnson – 3,501 (47 percent)

Francine R. Scott - 4,010 (53 percent) - PROJECTED WINNER

Georgia Runoff Election – State (reported as of August 11 at 9:30 p.m.)

(Candidate name - votes, percent received)

State Senate District 3

Sheila McNeil (R) - 5,639 (63 percent)

David Sharpe (R) - 3,320 (37 percent)

State Senate District 31

Boyd Austin (R) - 10,467 (50 percent)

Jason Anavitarte (R) - 10,264 (50 percent)

State Senate District 50

Stacy Hall (R) - 9,668 (50 percent)

Bo Hatchett (R) - 9,539 (50 percent)

State House District 20

Charlice Byrd (R) - 1,932 (64 percent) - PROJECTED WINNER

Katrina Singletary (R) - 1,095 (36 percent)

U.S. House District 9

Devin Pandy (D) - 4,290 (65 percent)

Brooke Siskin (D) - 2,265 (35 percent)

State Senate District 4

Billy Hickman (R) - 5,942 (59 percent)

Scott Bohlke (R) - 4,131 (41 percent)

State Senate District 9

Nikki Merritt (D) - 2,350 (62 percent)

Gabe Okoye (D) - 1,418 (38 percent)

State Senate District 30

Montenia Edwards (D) - 1,970 (54 percent)

Triana James (D) - 1,653 (46 percent)

State House District 10

Victor Anderson (R) - 4,208 (59 percent) - PROJECTED WINNER

Robert Crumley (R) - 2,878 (41 percent)

State House District 35

Kyle Rinaudo (D) - 679 (50 percent)

Lisa Campbell (D) - 667 (50 percent)

State House District 33

Rob Leverett (R) - 3,546 (52 percent)

Tripp Strickland (R) - 3,260 (48 percent)

State House District 18

Tyler Smith (R) - 3,771 (51 percent)

Cason Hightower (R) - 3,577 (49 percent)

State House District 163

Anne Westbrook (D) - 2,558 (53 percent)

Derek Mallow (D) - 2,277 (47 percent)

State House District 86

Zulma Lopez (D)

Michele Henson (D)

State House District 65

Mandisha Thomas (D) - 1,689 (59 percent)

Sharon Beasley-Teague (D) - 1,174 (41 percent)

U.S. House District 14

Marjorie Greene (R) - 35,191 (60 percent)

John Cowan (R) - 23,246 (40 percent)

State Senate – Special District 4 – Unexpired Term

Billy Hickman (R) - 6,698 (55 percent)

Scott Bohlke (R) - 5,385 (45 percent)

U.S. House District 9

Andrew Clyde (R) - 35,409 (56 percent)

Matt Gurtler (R) - 27,920 (44 percent)

State House District 1

Mike Cameron (R) - 2,825 (57 percent) - PROJECTED WINNER

John Deffenbaugh (R) - 2,090 (43 percent)

State House District 21

Brad Thomas (R) - 2,300 (56 percent)

Bill Fincher (R) - 1,823 (44 percent)

U.S. House District 1

Joyce Griggs (D) - 14,055 (55 percent)

Lisa Ring (D) - 11,628 (45 percent)

State House District 9

Will Wade (R) - 4,861 (67 percent)

Steve Leibel (R) - 2,349 (33 percent)

