Deputies find body of missing disabled man from Warren County

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said today they’ve found the body of a missing disabled man who hadn’t been seen in days.

According to deputies, Louis Johnson, 65, had last been seen around noon Aug. 8 at his home on Parrish Road in Warrenton. Johnson suffered several illnesses but had left all his medications at his residence.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said today that his body was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday in a pond just off Rabun Road. An autopsy will be conducted at GBI crime lab in Decatur to determine the cause and manner of death.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 706-465-3340 or the GBI at 706-595-2575.

The following law enforcement and public safety agencies assisted with the search and recovery of Johnson’s body: Glascock County Sheriff’s Office, Glascock County Fire Department, Warren County Fire Department, McDuffie County Fire Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division and Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division.

