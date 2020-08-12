Advertisement

Deputies find body of missing disabled man from Warren County

Louis Johnson
Louis Johnson(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said today they’ve found the body of a missing disabled man who hadn’t been seen in days.

According to deputies, Louis Johnson, 65, had last been seen around noon Aug. 8 at his home on Parrish Road in Warrenton. Johnson suffered several illnesses but had left all his medications at his residence.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said today that his body was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday in a pond just off Rabun Road. An autopsy will be conducted at GBI crime lab in Decatur to determine the cause and manner of death.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 706-465-3340 or the GBI at 706-595-2575.

The following law enforcement and public safety agencies assisted with the search and recovery of Johnson’s body: Glascock County Sheriff’s Office, Glascock County Fire Department, Warren County Fire Department, McDuffie County Fire Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division and Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division.

MORE | Authorities find missing Augusta woman

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AU Health’s Coule: Patron-less Masters the ‘right’ decision

Updated: 18 minutes ago
After the Augusta National Golf Club decided to hold the Masters without patrons this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AU Health’s Dr. Phillip Coule is applauding the decision.

News

No patrons at the Masters this year, Augusta National Golf Club says

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Augusta National Golf Club has ruled there will be no patrons at the Masters this year.

News

24 students, 13 employees test positive for COVID-19 in Columbia County schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Columbia County School District leaders are confirming several more cases of COVID-19 days after the district opened.

News

This old cup plant in Augusta is under new ownership

Updated: 3 hours ago
The former Dart cup plant off Wrightsboro Road has been sold for $4 million.

Latest News

News

Film industry coping with problems from pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 could be a game changer — in a bad way — for the film industry.

News

Crews battle structure fire in Augusta neighborhood

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A fire was reported at 8:09 a.m. in the 3000 block of Pinewood Drive, according to Augusta Fire/EMA dispatchers.

News

Aiken County school officials review state mandate for masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Aiken County Board of Education met as officials review a state requirement for staff members and students to wear face coverings.

News

Georgia primary runoffs: Here's who won locally

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here's a look at results from the Aug. 11, 202, primary runoff elections in Georgia.

News

COVID-19 in the CSRA: Latest stats on nursing homes, hospitals and more

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here's a look at the latest numbers on COVID-19 cases in the CSRA, Georgia and South Carolina.

News

Just as they need it most, some CSRA schools getting funds for technology

Updated: 4 hours ago
Some rural Georgia counties are getting education grants, and some of that money is earmarked for technology.