Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Hot & Muggy Though The Weekend, Isolated Afternoon/Evening T-storms
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our weather pattern is not expected to change too much over the next several days. Moisture will be increasing over our area as we head through mid week with a relatively unstable air mass making conditions favorable for showers and storms. Scattered storms are expected most afternoons and evenings this week as a result of high levels of moisture and energy in our atmosphere. Highs today through Sunday should top out in the lower 90s. The Heat Index will also climb into the upper 90s to low 100s each afternoon. Make sure you are limiting your time outdoors and staying hydrated . Winds are expected to be relatively calm most days and stay out of the south and southwest. Patchy fog is also possible most mornings around sunrise. Clean out your gutters, storm drains, etc to prepare for the heavy rain threat the rest of this week. Keep it here for updates.

