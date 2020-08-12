Crews battle structure fire in Augusta neighborhood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Augusta.

The fire was reported at 8:09 a.m. today in the 3000 block of Pinewood Drive, according to Augusta Fire/EMA dispatchers.

The wooded street of well-spaced single-story homes is a couple of blocks west of Wheeless Road and several blocks north of Deans Bridge Road in the Brookwood neighborhood.

Crews at the scene had cleared the building well before 8:30 a.m. and reported a large amount of smoke in the roof area.

