Columbia County reconfigures calendar with patron-less Masters in mind

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County School District leaders have adjusted their school schedule after the Augusta National Golf Club moved to continue with the Masters in November without fans.

In a release on the district’s website, CCSD says Oct. 12 has been restored as a district holiday and the week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 13 will be a regular school week except for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The district also says the school year will end on May 21, 2021 -- three days earlier than expected.

ANGC opted to go without patrons this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on.

