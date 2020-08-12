Advertisement

Columbia County reconfigures calendar with patron-less Masters in mind

Columbia County School District leaders have adjusted their school schedule after the Augusta National Golf Club moved to continue with the Masters in November without fans.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In a release on the district’s website, CCSD says Oct. 12 has been restored as a district holiday and the week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 13 will be a regular school week except for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The district also says the school year will end on May 21, 2021 -- three days earlier than expected.

ANGC opted to go without patrons this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on.

