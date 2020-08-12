Advertisement

Border Bash announces cancellation of 2020 GA-SC rivalry event

Border Bash will return to SRP Park in 2021, with a specific date announcement following the release of the SEC football schedule.
Border Bash will return to SRP Park in 2021, with a specific date announcement following the release of the SEC football schedule.((Source: Border Bash Foundation))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Border Bash Foundation has decided to cancel the 27th annual event celebrating the football rivalry between the University of South Carolina and the University of Georgia.

Border Bash will return to SRP Park in 2021, with a specific date announcement following the release of the SEC football schedule.

Border Bash brings together live music, the University of Georgia & University of South Carolina cheerleaders and mascots the night before the Georgia – South Carolina football game for fans to come together in Augusta. Border Bash has raised over $935,000 for local children’s charities.

Border Bash Foundation President, Joel Simmons shared in a statement, “We’re obviously disappointed not to be able to have this traditional fall event. In addition to Border Bash being a fun way for fans to celebrate before the game, we also raise a lot of money for the CSRA. However, the safety of everyone involved – from cheerleaders to bands and attendees to staff – is of the utmost importance. Letting safety guide our decision-making is what ultimately led us to cancel the 2020 event.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Justice delayed is justice denied: Decision to move slave market isn’t enough, activists say

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
In light of pushes to remove controversial historical monuments across the country -- a decision in the small town of Louisville is aiming to remove something bigger.

Business

Local film producer explains how his business is feeling financial pain from pandemic

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
“We are not just going to take $100,000 and light it on fire,” says local film producer Mark Crump, who's confronting the budgetary setbacks of the coronavirus crisis.

News

Columbia County reconfigures calendar with patron-less Masters in mind

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Columbia County School District leaders have adjusted their school schedule after the Augusta National Golf Club moved to continue with the Masters in November without fans.

News

Georgia city votes to remove pavilion where slaves were sold

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in a small city in rural Georgia have voted to remove a rare, 18th century pavilion where slaves were once sold.

Latest News

News

Aiken Tech offers option for later-starting term

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Aiken Technical College has added an option for new students to start classes next month instead of this coming Monday.

Education

Most S.C. schools to limit students’ days in class

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Despite what the governor wants, most South Carolina schools won’t open their doors to students five days a week.

News

Thieves take 14 catalytic converters in Columbia County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Thieves took 14 catalytic converters from vehicles parked outside a Grovetown-area business, authorities reported.

News

Golf world reacts after Masters will go on without patrons

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Members of the golf community are beginning to react after the Augusta National Golf Club announced Wednesday the 2020 Masters tournament would be played without patrons.

News

AU Health’s Coule: Patron-less Masters the ‘right’ decision

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
After the Augusta National Golf Club decided to hold the Masters without patrons this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AU Health’s Dr. Phillip Coule is applauding the decision.

News

No patrons at the Masters this year, Augusta National Golf Club says

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Augusta National Golf Club has ruled there will be no patrons at the Masters this year.