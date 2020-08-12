Border Bash announces cancellation of 2020 GA-SC rivalry event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Border Bash Foundation has decided to cancel the 27th annual event celebrating the football rivalry between the University of South Carolina and the University of Georgia.

Border Bash will return to SRP Park in 2021, with a specific date announcement following the release of the SEC football schedule.

Border Bash brings together live music, the University of Georgia & University of South Carolina cheerleaders and mascots the night before the Georgia – South Carolina football game for fans to come together in Augusta. Border Bash has raised over $935,000 for local children’s charities.

Border Bash Foundation President, Joel Simmons shared in a statement, “We’re obviously disappointed not to be able to have this traditional fall event. In addition to Border Bash being a fun way for fans to celebrate before the game, we also raise a lot of money for the CSRA. However, the safety of everyone involved – from cheerleaders to bands and attendees to staff – is of the utmost importance. Letting safety guide our decision-making is what ultimately led us to cancel the 2020 event.”

