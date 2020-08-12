Augusta economy braces for revenue loss from patron-less Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Masters made the decision in early April to move the tournament to November. Now the latest move to hold the event without guests or patrons could leave a devasting economic impact.

“It’s going to be devastating for our community, for our businesses,” Bennish Brown, president and ceo of the Augusta Visitors Bureau, said.

“I don’t know which ones may feel the pain more than others, but some businesses I think will be extremely, extremely difficult for them to rebound from,” he continued.

He says the Masters is how many businesses make their living.

"We've often defined the Masters as a 13th month, and a lot of the businesses really depend on the Masters to keep them going. It's usually in April so it starts the year off with some revenue, with some income."

According to the Georgia Visitor Center during the second week of April last year -- more than 16,000 people traveled into Georgia. They say it's no coincidence that it's the same time as the Masters.

But now, Brown says we won't get that traffic anymore. And it will be a huge loss in revenue for the city.

“The fact that not only has it been moved, but now it’s patron-less, that really impacts the number of people that will be traveling to Augusta,” he said.

Brown's business focuses on local lodging taxes. People traveling to Augusta stay at local hotels, which provides a major source of revenue for Augusta.

“We do know that April generates three times more revenue from the hotel-motel tax side than any other month of the year,” Brown said.

The Augusta Visitor's Bureau will have to rethink their plans for next year.

“We will have to re-evaluate once we see what some estimates might be, but we’ll do like most people and just re-evaluate,” Brown said.

Brown says even with no fans at the Masters--it's still very marketable and good for the Augusta area.

“We still value that. There’s a lot of value even to a Masters that is without patrons,” Brown said.

