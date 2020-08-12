Advertisement

AU Health’s Coule: Patron-less Masters the ‘right’ decision

After the Augusta National Golf Club decided to hold the Masters without patrons this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AU Health’s Dr. Phillip Coule is applauding the decision.
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the Augusta National Golf Club decided to hold the Masters without patrons this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AU Health’s Dr. Phillip Coule is applauding the decision.

Coule, who is AU Health’s chief medical officer, believed ANGC officials made a reasonable choice.

“This is an unprecedented decision, but the right one,” Coule said.

Coule said AU Health officials have been available for consultation throughout the process with ANGC. 

Ultimately, the ANGC made their choice to hold the tournament, but without exposing COVID-19 risks to patrons.

“Augusta National has the responsibility, however, to understand and accept the challenges associated with this virus and take the necessary precautions to conduct all aspects of the Tournament in a safe manner. We look forward to the day when we can welcome all of our patrons back, hopefully in April 2021,” Ridley said.

