Athens begins dismantling Confederate monument from 1872
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Workers have begun dismantling a monument to Confederate soldiers in Athens that has stood in the median of a busy street since 1872.
A city crew using bucket lifts began taking down sections of the marble obelisk late Monday and continued working Tuesday morning.
Athens-Clarke County commissioners voted in June to move the monument in order to make room for a wider pedestrian crosswalk near the University of Georgia campus.
A lawsuit was filed over the planned removal, but a judge declined to grant an injunction to stop work from beginning.
City officials say it could take several nights for the entire monument to come down.
