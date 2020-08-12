Advertisement

Athens begins dismantling Confederate monument from 1872

Athens, Ga.
Athens, Ga.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Workers have begun dismantling a monument to Confederate soldiers in Athens that has stood in the median of a busy street since 1872.

A city crew using bucket lifts began taking down sections of the marble obelisk late Monday and continued working Tuesday morning.

Athens-Clarke County commissioners voted in June to move the monument in order to make room for a wider pedestrian crosswalk near the University of Georgia campus.

A lawsuit was filed over the planned removal, but a judge declined to grant an injunction to stop work from beginning.

City officials say it could take several nights for the entire monument to come down.  

Dig deeper with more coverage:
Proposal for N. Augusta monument fails to ease activists’ concerns
Augusta mayor names members of Confederate monuments task force

