Aiken Tech to rename building in memory of longtime on-campus deputy

Sgt. John McCord served Aiken Technical College as its on-campus deputy from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office for about a decade. He died on July 3
Sgt. John McCord served Aiken Technical College as its on-campus deputy from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office for about a decade. He died on July 3((Source: Aiken Technical College))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Technical College (ATC) will soon rename its Security Building in memory of Sgt. John McCord.

Sgt. McCord served the College as its on-campus deputy from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) for about a decade until his death on July 3.

“Sgt. McCord was well-respected by our students, employees, and the community. He never hesitated to go above and beyond to serve others. The opportunity to rename our Security Building after him is a way for us to recognize his contributions and honor his legacy for years to come,” ATC President Dr. Forest Mahan said, in the release.

The Security Building serves as the central campus office for the College’s security operations as well as a substation for ACSO. A ceremony will be held at a later date to reveal the building’s new name and honor Sgt. McCord.

ATC security building
ATC security building((Source: Aiken Technical College))

The Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education, the College’s governing board, reviewed and approved the College’s proposal to change the building’s name.

