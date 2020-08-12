Aiken Tech offers option for later-starting term

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Technical College has added an option for new students enrolling for fall.

The new “September Start” term will begin Sept. 8. This term — featuring fully online or hybrid classes — is in addition to the fall terms that will start Monday.

“The online and hybrid class formats are especially important as students balance various life obligations,” college President Forest Mahan said. “It provides students with the flexibility they need without delaying the pursuit of their goals.”

Applications are being accepted at www.atc.edu.

Call 803-508-7263 or email admissions@atc.edu for more information.

