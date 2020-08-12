Aiken County school officials review state mandate for masks

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education met Tuesday night as officials review a state requirement for staff members and students to wear face coverings.

The South Carolina Department of Education requires masks in K-12 schools, buildings and buses as a wear to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Some Aiken board members support it. Others are concerned how schools will enforce it.

An official vote is expected at the board’s next meeting.

