24 students, 13 employees test positive for COVID-19 in Columbia County schools

Coronavirus in Columbia County schools
Coronavirus in Columbia County schools
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County School District leaders are confirming several more cases of COVID-19 days after the district opened.

A week since schools around the district welcomed back students, officials now say 24 students and 13 employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

While district leaders have not said which schools have the cases, we do know that cases have appeared in all five district high schools -- Lakeside, Harlem, Grovetown, Evans, and Greenbrier -- and Grovetown Middle School.

Officials also say 131 students have been exposed to the virus, although they clarify that only 17 of those students were exposed at school.

