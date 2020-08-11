Wadley police are seeking this wanted man

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities in Wadley are asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man.

Carl Kelley, 32, was last seen Monday at about 1:45 p.m. at Jet food store.

He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, blue pants, a gray and black ball cap and gray shoes.

He was working with Mighty Man Ministry on a supervised probation work site in the Jefferson County community, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wadley police at 478-9401.

