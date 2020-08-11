Advertisement

Wadley police are seeking this wanted man

Carl Kelley
Carl Kelley(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities in Wadley are asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man. 

Carl Kelley, 32, was last seen Monday at about 1:45 p.m. at Jet food store.  

He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, blue pants, a gray and black ball cap and gray shoes. 

He was working with Mighty Man Ministry on a supervised probation work site in the Jefferson County community, police said.  

Anyone with information is asked to call Wadley police at 478-9401.

MORE | Murder suspect extradited to face charge in Orangeburg

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

In 60 years of marriage, every moment is still special for local couple

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
For Joan and Jimmie Mize, it all started out as a blind date, but turned into a journey filled with love.

News

For this couple, nothing beats spending quality time together

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jimmie and Joan Mize are finding new ways to keep 60 years of marriage special.

News

Burke County officials say man found in wooded area died of natural causes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Burke County officials are releasing more information after a body was found in a wooded area off Highway 56 South.

News

COVID-19 hits 2 Grovetown campuses, including first middle school in area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
With a coronavirus case in Grovetown, all five high schools in the Columbia County district have seen positive results just a week into the school year.

Latest News

News

Neighbors ‘devastated’ that child was used as human shield in SC shootout

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIS News 10
A suspect used a child as a human shield during a shootout with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the sheriff said.

News

GA man accused of falsely claiming drug would lower COVID-19 risk

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOC News Staff
A Georgia man has been accused of falsely claiming a drug his company was selling would lower the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.

News

GA pediatric doctor encourages parents to treat new school year differently

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOC News Staff
Local doctors are encouraging you to treat the school year a bit differently with your children.

News

Murder suspect extradited to face charge in Orangeburg

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Landon Boozer
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect who fought extradition has been returned to South Carolina to face a murder charge.

News

Drive-through safari offers free day for first responders

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Eudora Farms Drive-Thru Safari Park will offer free entry Wednesday for first responders and others on the front line of the war against coronavirus.

News

Richmond County Election Board to meet over candidate challenge

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
On the same day as the Georgia primary runoff election, the Richmond County Board of Elections scheduled a specially called meeting for Wednesday “to discuss potential or pending litigation.”