Wadley police are seeking this wanted man
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities in Wadley are asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man.
Carl Kelley, 32, was last seen Monday at about 1:45 p.m. at Jet food store.
He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, blue pants, a gray and black ball cap and gray shoes.
He was working with Mighty Man Ministry on a supervised probation work site in the Jefferson County community, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wadley police at 478-9401.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.