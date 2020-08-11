Thomas assured $2 million bonus as tour heads to postseason

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Now that golf’s first major in the pandemic-delayed season is over, the PGA Tour postseason is about to get started.

With one regular-season tournament remaining, Justin Thomas already is assured of the No. 1 seed going into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

That means he wins the Wyndham Rewards and a $2 million bonus. The rest of the bonus pool will be decided at the Wyndham Championship, along with the top 125 players who reach the playoffs.

Brooks Koepka is playing for the sixth straight week. Coming off a Sunday disappointment at Harding Park in the PGA Championship, he is only No. 92 in the FedEx Cup standings.

