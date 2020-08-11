Advertisement

Storytime in the CSRA: Mr. Erik Reads provides love of reading to community

By Nick Proto
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When Erik Hardison started reading books online every day last August, he was just hoping to keep his habit going until Christmas. This past Sunday, he just completed a full year of daily reading, and he says he has no plans to stop now.

Hardison saw an article about a principal in Beaumont, Texas who read books to her students online every Tuesday night, and he wanted to do the same thing, but daily.

Hardison and his wife, a teacher in Columbia County, have four young children. So, it’s needless to say, books are a staple at the house. They had about 250 books to get them started.

“As I got deeper into this, I realized I don’t have nearly enough,” Hardison said. “I probably grossly underestimated the amount of time and the amount of books that you actually have to have.”

He's gotten more through the local libraries and families who have donated old books, and the nightly reads have become a family affair.

“My son, anytime he gets a chance, he will join me. And he likes to remind everyone that it’s Mr. Erik and Mr. Barrett who are reading,” Hardison said.

“My daughter has guest read for me as well. She loves reading from an early age,” he continued.

Hardison says while students are learning from home, he hopes to get them excited about reading and learning as the school year approaches.

“Our kids can start to see how exciting it can be to use their imagination, to visualize things that are happening, to use their inferences to guess what might happen,” Hardison said. “And really just being able to sit and take in a story so they can turn that into sitting and taking in more lessons at school.”

Hardison says to his fellow readers, stay tuned because there may be some special guest readers in the future.

If you want to watch ‘Mr. Erik Reads,’ tune in on YouTube.

If you would like to donate old books, email erik.hardison@gmail.com for more information.

Check out and visit ‘Mr. Erik Reads’ on Facebook!

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters gather at downtown Confederate monument

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer
History was the main topic at Saturday’s protest at the Confederate monument downtown. The statue has been downtown for almost 150 years now, but it seems even after so long it’s still dividing Augusta; one side wanting to preserve history, and the other wanting to let go of the past.

Community

Westobou Festival called off for 2020, but will be back next year

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Westobou’s board and staff announced the decision to cancel Westobou Festival 2020 in Augusta due to concerns over COVID-19.

Community

Two guys and a golfing range aim to teach score training to Aiken golfers

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
Two guys with more than 60 years of golf experience combined are bringing that experience to Aiken, South Carolina -- with training and technology you can't get anywhere else.

Community

Mom gets free car to help drive through pandemic hardship

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
Cars come in and out of Kendrick Paint and Body all day, but the shop changed more than just tires for one local healthcare worker mom.

Latest News

Community

91-pound watermelon is up for grabs, and you could be the winner

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
It may seem too good to be true! You could win a 91 lb watermelon from a Georgia market, and all proceeds from the raffle go towards a worthy non-profit organization.

News

Rain or shine, Aiken group keeps holding holds marches for equality

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
The chants are fading in many places, but in Aiken, the protest are still going strong.

News

‘Its been difficult for arts’: Pandemic poses challenge to local artists

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 1:29 AM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
The cancellation of several art shows and events, including Augusta’s Arts in the Heart festival, have left many artists facing a new struggle.

News

COVID-19 doesn’t stop a prom for Columbia County students

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
One thing Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called for today is for young people to follow guidelines. This plea comes as crews were setting up for prom in Evans Towne Center Park.

Regional

Aiken fairgrounds to open for drive-in movie event

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
The Western Carolina State Fair Foundation will turn Aiken’s fairgrounds into a family-friendly drive-in movie theater with live music on Friday, July 24.

News

Golden Harvest continues serving prayers and meals during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer
While the state is still fighting the coronavirus, a lot of families are still fighting to put food on the table. And that’s putting more of a strain on our food bank and the dozens of shelters that depend on it.