DETROIT (AP) — Matthew Stafford says he didn’t give much thought to opting out of this coming season, but the Detroit quarterback has been through a lot these past couple of years.

His wife had surgery last year to remove a brain tumor. Then Stafford went through football-related injuries that halted his 2019 season.

His status was momentarily uncertain again recently when he was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Aug. 1.

He was removed three days later, with the Lions saying it was a false positive. Stafford says that recent episode was a bit scary, but it was quickly resolved.

