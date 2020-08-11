Advertisement

Neighbors ‘devastated’ that child was used as human shield in SC shootout

A suspect used a child as a human shield during a shootout with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the sheriff said.
A suspect used a child as a human shield during a shootout with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the sheriff said.(WIS)
By WIS News 10
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect used a child as a human shield during a shootout with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the sheriff said.

It happened Sunday evening at the Woodland Village Apartments off Bush River Road.

Deputies identified the suspect as 27-year-old Albertus David Lewis. Lewis and two deputies were injured, but all three are expected to recover.

It’s unclear if the child involved is related to Lewis, but deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance between Lewis and a woman at the time of the shooting.

“When you have somebody who’s going to challenge law enforcement officers with a handgun and use a child for a human shield -- that’s not normal,” Koon said.

Deputies said there are no reports of the child being injured, and charges for Lewis are pending.

Neighbor Mike Ellis said he was alarmed by the reports.

“He supposedly shielded himself with the child,” Ellis said. “As a father...we’re here to protect our kids, they’re not here to protect us. So I found that very alarming, and very disturbing.”

Neighbor Breshayla Trezevant echoed his concern.

“It’s very devastating,” she said. “I don’t really know about the situation too much, but to hear a child is involved is very shocking -- that someone could be capable of putting a child in a predicament like that.”

Both said the neighborhood was quiet, but both said the exception was a fatal shooting in December.

Deputies said they’d been sent to Lewis’ apartment six times since April, including twice on Sunday.

Capt. Adam Myrick, a spokesman for LCSD, declined an interview request citing the ongoing State Law Enforcement Division investigation into the shooting. It’s department policy for SLED to investigate officer-involved shootings.

Myrick did, however, confirm the authenticity of social media videos showing the child nearby when shots were fired.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department Use of Force Policy does not make any reference to how deputies should use force when a child is nearby or if someone is being used as a "human shield."

However, it states in part, “the LCSD recognizes the value of human life,” and, “the responsibility for a deputy to protect human life must include his own.”

It goes on to state lethal force “is reasonable and necessary in defense of human life, including the deputy’s own life, or in defense of any person in imminent danger of serious physical injury or death.”

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus case reported at Grovetown High School

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Grovetown High School told parents that a student or employee had tested positive for coronavirus.

News

GA man accused of falsely claiming drug would lower COVID-19 risk

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOC News Staff
A Georgia man has been accused of falsely claiming a drug his company was selling would lower the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.

News

GA pediatric doctor encourages parents to treat new school year differently

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOC News Staff
Local doctors are encouraging you to treat the school year a bit differently with your children.

News

Murder suspect extradited to face charge in Orangeburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Landon Boozer
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect who fought extradition has been returned to South Carolina to face a murder charge.

Latest News

News

Drive-through safari offers free day for first responders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Eudora Farms Drive-Thru Safari Park will offer free entry Wednesday for first responders and others on the front line of the war against coronavirus.

News

Richmond County Election Board sets closed meeting Wednesday on litigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
On the same day as the Georgia primary runoff election, the Richmond County Board of Elections scheduled a specially called meeting for Wednesday “to discuss potential or pending litigation.”

News

Ga. primary runoff election is today: What you need to know

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Georgians head to the polls today for in-person voting in the primary runoff election. Here are the key things you need to know.

News

How are S.C. students scoring on Advanced Placement tests?

Updated: 5 hours ago
In South Carolina, 30,000 students took an Advanced Placement exam in the spring. Their scores are rolling in, and the results may surprise you.

News

Key things to know about Georgia primary runoffs

Updated: 5 hours ago
Georgians are going to the polls for in-person voting in the Georgia primary runoffs. Here are some things you should know.

News

S.C. test scores shed light on how well students learn from home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
In South Carolina, 30,000 students took an Advanced Placement exam in the spring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now their test scores are rolling in.