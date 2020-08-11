Neighbors ‘devastated’ that child was used as human shield in SC shootout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect used a child as a human shield during a shootout with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the sheriff said.

It happened Sunday evening at the Woodland Village Apartments off Bush River Road.

Deputies identified the suspect as 27-year-old Albertus David Lewis. Lewis and two deputies were injured, but all three are expected to recover.

It’s unclear if the child involved is related to Lewis, but deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance between Lewis and a woman at the time of the shooting.

“When you have somebody who’s going to challenge law enforcement officers with a handgun and use a child for a human shield -- that’s not normal,” Koon said.

Deputies said there are no reports of the child being injured, and charges for Lewis are pending.

Neighbor Mike Ellis said he was alarmed by the reports.

“He supposedly shielded himself with the child,” Ellis said. “As a father...we’re here to protect our kids, they’re not here to protect us. So I found that very alarming, and very disturbing.”

Neighbor Breshayla Trezevant echoed his concern.

“It’s very devastating,” she said. “I don’t really know about the situation too much, but to hear a child is involved is very shocking -- that someone could be capable of putting a child in a predicament like that.”

Both said the neighborhood was quiet, but both said the exception was a fatal shooting in December.

Deputies said they’d been sent to Lewis’ apartment six times since April, including twice on Sunday.

Capt. Adam Myrick, a spokesman for LCSD, declined an interview request citing the ongoing State Law Enforcement Division investigation into the shooting. It’s department policy for SLED to investigate officer-involved shootings.

Myrick did, however, confirm the authenticity of social media videos showing the child nearby when shots were fired.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department Use of Force Policy does not make any reference to how deputies should use force when a child is nearby or if someone is being used as a "human shield."

However, it states in part, “the LCSD recognizes the value of human life,” and, “the responsibility for a deputy to protect human life must include his own.”

It goes on to state lethal force “is reasonable and necessary in defense of human life, including the deputy’s own life, or in defense of any person in imminent danger of serious physical injury or death.”

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.