Murder suspect extradited to face charge in Orangeburg

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect who fought extradition has been returned to South Carolina to face a murder charge.

Ravenell said 21-year-old Zasheed McNeal has been returned from North Carolina in order that he be served with a warrant for murder.

“No place is safe for you if you’ve committed a murder in this county,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’ll turn every rock over until we find you.”

McNeal was wanted in connection with a March 9 shooting incident that left a 40-year-old man dead.

Witnesses told investigators they had traveled to South Carolina to visit a local gravesite.

After, the witnesses drove to the home of an acquaintance before a planned returned trip to North Carolina.

While inside, they heard gunfire and later discovered the victim in his car deceased.

McNeal was declared as a suspect that night, according to the warrant.

A court appearance for the North Carolina man is expected to be scheduled later in the week.

