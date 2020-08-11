Advertisement

Man wanted for questioning in reference to attempted rape in July

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for James Timothy Keyes, 28, in reference to a Criminal Attempt Rape incident.
((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for James Timothy Keyes, 28, in reference to a Criminal Attempt Rape incident.

According to deputies, the incident which occurred on the 1700 block of 12th St on July 9, 2020. Keyes is known to frequent the MLK Blvd neighborhood.

Keyes is 6′2, and about 172 lbs. 

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Lucas Heise or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1026 or 821-1080.

