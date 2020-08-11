Advertisement

Keeping rural areas connected , here’s how McDuffie County schools are doing it

By William Rioux
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
McDuffie Co., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Going back to school or learning virtually is a major topic of concern for many parents, especially in rural areas. But the problem there--- internet access is limited.

McDuffie is one county that says they've created a unique way to bring internet to their students.

“I think it will help us a lot due to the fact that we don’t have internet service,” Yolanda Hixson-Smalley, one parent, said.

Mcduffie is just one rural county that struggles with not having internet, and just yesterday, the school system announced everyone will be going virtual.

“It’s been pretty difficult so far,” Hixson-Smalley said.

But to help, there will be 16 mobile hotspots scattered around the county. Places like Springfield Baptist Church say they can have up to 60 devices connected at one time.

Superintendent Mychele Rhodes says this is where students can do their work.

“The students can in turn go to these Wi-Fi access points to download their lessons, reload flash drives, and also of course email and correspond with their teachers,” she said.

Rhodes says the school system looked at the community to determine where to put the hotspots.

And even though most families have only one personal device, the county says they are ordering more to accommodate every student.

"As we get in additional inventory, then we will continue to distribute those as well to our students."

But even with extended hours at the mobile sites, some parents are concerned they can't access them at all.

“But what about those that are living in the county that don’t live so close to the area with the hotspot. I think it will affect people who don’t have a car, a ride to get here,” Hixson-Smalley said.

McDuffie County schools will re-evaluate their situation on September 3, and will announce whether schools will return to in-person learning on September 8.

