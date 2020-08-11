Advertisement

In 60 years of marriage, every moment is still special for local couple

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Birthdays, graduations, anniversaries ...

It’s a challenge to share those special moments with loved ones right now. 

But Jimmie and Joan Mize are finding new ways to keep 60 years of marriage special.

For them, it started out as a blind date, but turned into a journey filled with love.

“We went on our first date, and I just kept coming back,” he said.

It’s been 60 years of marriage. 

And 60 years with someone you consider not just your spouse but also your best friend. 

“She is very good to me,” Jimmie Mize said.

“I don’t make any decisions without her. She doesn’t make any without me.”

From left: Joan and Jimmie Mize
From left: Joan and Jimmie Mize(WRDW)

They say being stuck at home isn’t easy.

But when you have company, it’s not so bad.

Whether that’s being out in the garden racking and planting or watching an episode of “Law & Order,” nothing beats spending quality time.

“I think that is the foundation of the marriage,” she said.

They say that for this anniversary, they'll be having a small family dinner.

But once the pandemic is over, they'll be celebrating in one of the few places still on their bucket list: Alaska.

“I’ve been all over the world but never been there,” he said. 

A new experience … following a new normal.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

For this couple, nothing beats spending quality time together

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Jimmie and Joan Mize are finding new ways to keep 60 years of marriage special.

News

Wadley police are seeking this wanted man

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Authorities in Wadley are asking for the public’s help finding wanted man Carl Kelley, 32.

News

Burke County officials say man found in wooded area died of natural causes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Burke County officials are releasing more information after a body was found in a wooded area off Highway 56 South.

News

COVID-19 hits 2 Grovetown campuses, including first middle school in area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
With a coronavirus case in Grovetown, all five high schools in the Columbia County district have seen positive results just a week into the school year.

Latest News

News

Neighbors ‘devastated’ that child was used as human shield in SC shootout

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIS News 10
A suspect used a child as a human shield during a shootout with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the sheriff said.

News

GA man accused of falsely claiming drug would lower COVID-19 risk

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOC News Staff
A Georgia man has been accused of falsely claiming a drug his company was selling would lower the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.

News

GA pediatric doctor encourages parents to treat new school year differently

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOC News Staff
Local doctors are encouraging you to treat the school year a bit differently with your children.

News

Murder suspect extradited to face charge in Orangeburg

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Landon Boozer
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect who fought extradition has been returned to South Carolina to face a murder charge.

News

Drive-through safari offers free day for first responders

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Eudora Farms Drive-Thru Safari Park will offer free entry Wednesday for first responders and others on the front line of the war against coronavirus.

News

Richmond County Election Board to meet over candidate challenge

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
On the same day as the Georgia primary runoff election, the Richmond County Board of Elections scheduled a specially called meeting for Wednesday “to discuss potential or pending litigation.”