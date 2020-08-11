In 60 years of marriage, every moment is still special for local couple

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Birthdays, graduations, anniversaries ...

It’s a challenge to share those special moments with loved ones right now.

But Jimmie and Joan Mize are finding new ways to keep 60 years of marriage special.

For them, it started out as a blind date, but turned into a journey filled with love.

“We went on our first date, and I just kept coming back,” he said.

It’s been 60 years of marriage.

And 60 years with someone you consider not just your spouse but also your best friend.

“She is very good to me,” Jimmie Mize said.

“I don’t make any decisions without her. She doesn’t make any without me.”

From left: Joan and Jimmie Mize (WRDW)

They say being stuck at home isn’t easy.

But when you have company, it’s not so bad.

Whether that’s being out in the garden racking and planting or watching an episode of “Law & Order,” nothing beats spending quality time.

“I think that is the foundation of the marriage,” she said.

They say that for this anniversary, they'll be having a small family dinner.

But once the pandemic is over, they'll be celebrating in one of the few places still on their bucket list: Alaska.

“I’ve been all over the world but never been there,” he said.

A new experience … following a new normal.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.