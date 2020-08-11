Advertisement

GA pediatric doctor encourages parents to treat new school year differently

Local doctors are encouraging you to treat the school year a bit differently with your children.
Local doctors are encouraging you to treat the school year a bit differently with your children.
By WTOC News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local doctors are encouraging you to treat the school year a bit differently with your children.

Doctors say pediatric cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in proportion to the adult cases we’re seeing in our community, but they say that could change as we see students head back to school.

“I think it would be a little bit naive honestly to think that when we put groups of children into the schools that we won’t see a rise in the number of cases, but how we manage that you know, how we create a safe school environment and how we take care of those people outside of the schools,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Pediatric Infectious Disease Doctor. “So what do you do when you leave the school as a family as a teacher as a worker is really going to drive what that experience looks like in our county and our state.”

Dr. Thacker says it’s important schools really look at the recommendations from the CDC, Department of Education and Georgia Department of Public Health. He believes schools should think hard about masking strategies and how students move within buildings.

He knows these are big topics and can pose challenges to districts but thinks we all need to help.

“Just modeling that conversation about why it’s important to have the mask on. It’s about protecting others and answering questions for your children if they have them because they do. If you haven’t asked they have questions about the masks, they have questions about why they can’t go to birthday parties the same way they used too and we need to answer them. And we probably need to be proactive about answering it and make it a conversation that happens frequently and often.”

As students head back to school, Dr. Thacker believes what will help kids is to see the example of adults following the same guidelines such as wearing a mask, washing their hands and more.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus case reported at Grovetown High School

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Grovetown High School told parents that a student or employee had tested positive for coronavirus.

News

Neighbors ‘devastated’ that child was used as human shield in SC shootout

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIS News 10
A suspect used a child as a human shield during a shootout with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the sheriff said.

News

GA man accused of falsely claiming drug would lower COVID-19 risk

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOC News Staff
A Georgia man has been accused of falsely claiming a drug his company was selling would lower the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.

News

Murder suspect extradited to face charge in Orangeburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Landon Boozer
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect who fought extradition has been returned to South Carolina to face a murder charge.

Latest News

News

Drive-through safari offers free day for first responders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Eudora Farms Drive-Thru Safari Park will offer free entry Wednesday for first responders and others on the front line of the war against coronavirus.

News

Richmond County Election Board sets closed meeting Wednesday on litigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
On the same day as the Georgia primary runoff election, the Richmond County Board of Elections scheduled a specially called meeting for Wednesday “to discuss potential or pending litigation.”

News

Ga. primary runoff election is today: What you need to know

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Georgians head to the polls today for in-person voting in the primary runoff election. Here are the key things you need to know.

News

How are S.C. students scoring on Advanced Placement tests?

Updated: 5 hours ago
In South Carolina, 30,000 students took an Advanced Placement exam in the spring. Their scores are rolling in, and the results may surprise you.

News

Key things to know about Georgia primary runoffs

Updated: 5 hours ago
Georgians are going to the polls for in-person voting in the Georgia primary runoffs. Here are some things you should know.

News

S.C. test scores shed light on how well students learn from home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
In South Carolina, 30,000 students took an Advanced Placement exam in the spring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now their test scores are rolling in.