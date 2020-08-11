Advertisement

GA man accused of falsely claiming drug would lower COVID-19 risk

A Georgia man has been accused of falsely claiming a drug his company was selling would lower the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.
By WTOC News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) — A Georgia man has been accused of falsely claiming a drug his company was selling would lower the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.

Federal prosecutors in the Savannah-area say Matthew Ryncarz and his company Fusion Health and Vitality, LLC d/b/a/ Pharm Origins are accused of saying a drug called “Immune Shot” would lower the risk of getting COVID-19 by 50 percent. The company sold the drug across Georgia and outside of the state.

Prosecutors the company targeted people 50 years old and older with heavy-handed sales pitches, such as, “The next five minutes could save your life.”

A plea agreement was filed just Monday and is pending a court hearing.

Please report COVID-19 fraud to the National Center for Disaster Fraud’s National Hotline at (866) 720-5721, or go to justice.gov/disastercomplaintform.

