Advertisement

Find where to get virtual learning devices for Richmond County students

Online learning
Online learning(KBTX)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System (RCSS) technology distribution dates for families who requested devices during the virtual learning registration process begins August 17. 

Students receiving these devices should receive a confirmation to pick up a device from their school. 

The dates and times for pick up from each Richmond County School are:

17-19 August from 10:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. - High Schools

Academy of Richmond County, Butler HS, Cross Creek HS, Hephzibah HS, T.W. Josey HS, Lucy C. Laney HS, Glenn Hills HS, Westside HS

20, 21, 24 August from 10:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. – Middle Schools

Belair K-8, Freedom Park K-8, Glenn Hills MS, Hephzibah MS, Langford, Murphey MS, Pine Hills MS, Richmond Hill K-8, Spirit Creek MS, Tutt Middle, Hornsby MS

25-26 August from 10:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. – Magnet Schools/ Special Programs

AR Johnson, CT Walker, Davidson, Richmond Career Technical Magnet, Performance Learning Center

27, 28, August from 10:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. – Elementary Schools 

A Brian Merry ES, Barton Chapel ES, Bayvale ES, Blythe ES, Copeland ES, Deer Chase ES, McBean ES, Glenn Hills ES, Goshen ES, W.S. Hornsby K-3 ES

31 August, 1 Sept, from 10:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. - Elementary Schools

Diamond Lakes ES, Garrett ES, Gracewood ES, Lamar-Milledge ES, Hephzibah ES, Meadowbrook ES, Wilkinson Gardens ES, Sue Reynolds ES, Terrace Manor ES, Tobacco Road ES  

2-3 Sept from 10:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. - Elementary Schools

A D Hains ES, Jamestown ES, Jenkins White ES, Lake Forest Hills ES, Warren Road ES, Willis Foreman ES, Monte Sano ES, Wheeless Road ES

For more information about RCSS loaned technology for the 2020-2021 school year, students and parents can contact the school office.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 hits 2 Grovetown campuses, including first middle school in area

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
With a coronavirus case in Grovetown, all five high schools in the Columbia County district have seen positive results just a week into the school year.

News

GA pediatric doctor encourages parents to treat new school year differently

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOC News Staff
Local doctors are encouraging you to treat the school year a bit differently with your children.

News

S.C. test scores shed light on how well students learn from home

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
In South Carolina, 30,000 students took an Advanced Placement exam in the spring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now their test scores are rolling in.

News

Over 2,000 more opt for virtual learning in Richmond County

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage and Nick Proto
Over 18,000 students in Richmond County will be starting the school year virtually, officials from the Richmond County School System say.

Latest News

News

Kroger offering extra savings on school supplies to GA teachers, parents

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT
|
By WTOC News Staff
Kroger stores in Georgia are offering a little extra help to those buying school supplies for the upcoming school year.

News

McDuffie County schools to stay closed for weeks; kids to learn from home

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT
|
By Steve Byerly
After earlier delaying the start of its school year, the McDuffie County School System will have all students learn from home for at least the first several weeks of the school year, the district announced today.

News

Aiken County school officials to consider adding mask rule

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
|
By Staff
On Tuesday, the Aiken County school board will talk about adding a temporary policy for face masks in schools.

News

Classes resume for Augusta University students

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Classes are back in session today for students at Augusta University.

News

School starts today for many online learners in Columbia County

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Today is the first day of school in Columbia County for middle and high school students learning from home.

News

COVID-19 closes Ga. school that made news over crowded hallway

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT
|
By Gray News
The Georgia high school where viral photos showed hallways packed with people will temporarily close for cleaning after multiple staff and students tested positive for the coronavirus.