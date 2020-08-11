Find where to get virtual learning devices for Richmond County students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System (RCSS) technology distribution dates for families who requested devices during the virtual learning registration process begins August 17.

Students receiving these devices should receive a confirmation to pick up a device from their school.

The dates and times for pick up from each Richmond County School are:

17-19 August from 10:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. - High Schools

Academy of Richmond County, Butler HS, Cross Creek HS, Hephzibah HS, T.W. Josey HS, Lucy C. Laney HS, Glenn Hills HS, Westside HS

20, 21, 24 August from 10:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. – Middle Schools

Belair K-8, Freedom Park K-8, Glenn Hills MS, Hephzibah MS, Langford, Murphey MS, Pine Hills MS, Richmond Hill K-8, Spirit Creek MS, Tutt Middle, Hornsby MS

25-26 August from 10:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. – Magnet Schools/ Special Programs

AR Johnson, CT Walker, Davidson, Richmond Career Technical Magnet, Performance Learning Center

27, 28, August from 10:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. – Elementary Schools

A Brian Merry ES, Barton Chapel ES, Bayvale ES, Blythe ES, Copeland ES, Deer Chase ES, McBean ES, Glenn Hills ES, Goshen ES, W.S. Hornsby K-3 ES

31 August, 1 Sept, from 10:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. - Elementary Schools

Diamond Lakes ES, Garrett ES, Gracewood ES, Lamar-Milledge ES, Hephzibah ES, Meadowbrook ES, Wilkinson Gardens ES, Sue Reynolds ES, Terrace Manor ES, Tobacco Road ES

2-3 Sept from 10:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. - Elementary Schools

A D Hains ES, Jamestown ES, Jenkins White ES, Lake Forest Hills ES, Warren Road ES, Willis Foreman ES, Monte Sano ES, Wheeless Road ES

For more information about RCSS loaned technology for the 2020-2021 school year, students and parents can contact the school office.

