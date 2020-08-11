Advertisement

Fate of Meriwether Monument sits in the hands of state leaders, activists want a hold

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Meriwether Monument stands tall in downtown North Augusta, but its inscription has many people calling for its removal. Now the fate of the monument lies in the hands of city leaders.

A gift given in 1916 is now creating trouble in 2020.

“This thing was meant to be tall, it was meant to be a statement and I just think no matter what you try to put around it, it’s not going to take away why it was put up...,” Brandy Mitchell, Unify North Augusta leader, said.

Built in honor of the only white man killed during the Hamburg Massacre, and to many, the monument is nothing more than a symbol of hatred.

“Here’s the truth of it, the state of South Carolina paid for this thing, they wanted this thing up, they presented it as a gift to the city of North Augusta. If the state of South Carolina to allow this to be up, that means that they are full support of white supremacy,” Mitchell said.

The Calhoun Park Committee presented its recommendations for changes to the monument at Monday night's session. Those recommendations included adding interpretive panels listing the names of the seven black men killed during the massacre, and adding a separate sculpture in the park with a theme that tells a more detailed history.

But some say -- that isn't good enough

“It doesn’t take away why it was put up, who put it up, or the reason why they put it up,” Mitchell said.

The council also discussed their authority in making any changes.

“If it was a gift to the city of North Augusta -- if I gave any of you a gift and you did not like it, you have the right to get rid of it,” Mitchell said.

But city leaders say it's not that easy. The council must ask the state legislature who has ownership of the monument before making any big changes.

Until then, the monument will tower over Georgia Avenue and the calls to remove it, according to Mitchell, will stay loud.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta travel industry continues rough flight period during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By William Rioux
Whether the trips are for business, vacations with the family, or even historical reenactments, COVID-19 is stopping a lot of travel plans. And nowhere is that impact felt more than the travel business.

News

COVID hits local travel business

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

City council discusses future of Meriwether Monument

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

We put at home COVID-19 tests to the test

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Local nurse loses battle with COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

65% of Richmond County students go virtual

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

I-TEAM: We put the at-home COVID-19 tests to the test

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meredith Anderson
An all-new I-Team investigation is putting at-home coronavirus tests to the test.

News

‘She was just that – a presence’: Community mourns AU nurse who died from COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
A terrible loss for many as an Augusta University nurse manager loses her battle with COVID-19. Her family and friends are heartbroken, but the community around them has stepped up to help in a big way.

News

Classes back in session at Augusta University

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Gov. Brian Kemp leaving school mask mandates up to individual districts

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will not issue a mask mandate for schools in the Peach State, but will leave it up to the individual districts.