Drive-through safari offers free day for first responders

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eudora Farms Drive-Thru Safari Park will offer free entry Wednesday for first responders and others on the front line of the war against coronavirus.

Members of the military, fire departments, law enforcement and medical staffs are among those who’ll get free entry by showing their IDs at the gate.

With 200 exotic animals on more than 137 acres, the park opened in May.

Visitors can drive their own vehicles through for close encounters with zebras, camels, antelope, water buffalo, emu, llamas and other wildlife.

The park is at 219 Salem Lane.

