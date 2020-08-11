Deputies need help finding missing disabled man from Warren County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Louis Johnson, a disabled person who was last seen on August 8.

According to deputies, Johnson, 65, was last seen around noon on August 8 at his residence, located at 40 Parish Road in Warrenton, Warren County, Georgia.

Johnson is 5′6 and weighs 125 lbs, with brown balding hair. Deputies are not sure what he was wearing when he went missing.

Deputies report that Johnson also suffers from seizures, is easily confused, and has difficulty walking. He left all his medications at his residence.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Louis Johnson, please call 9-1-1 or the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 706-465-3003.

