CSRA school districts in a tough position during COVID-19 pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing about new COVID-19 cases almost everyday in local schools.

We’ve confirmed Tuesday that Grovetown Middle and Grovetown High schools now each have a positive case. That means all five Columbia County high schools have had a case.

But we’re still hearing from a lot of you about other possible cases.

We’re working to confirm them, but the Columbia County School District is trying to manage their students’ and teachers’ privacy too.

School districts are in a tough position. Parents want to know what’s going on around their children, but it’s not as easy as just telling everyone.

The letters keep coming out, and parents keep wondering how many cases.

“Under the circumstances that we are facing with this pandemic, I think everybody just wants transparency,” Columbia County parent Cindy Mitchell said.

Mitchell has her three kids set up to learn from home. She sees the situation as a double-edged sword.

“Of course they don’t want to alarm everybody if it’s not a true COVID positive,” Mitchell said. “At the same time, there’s some parents on the other end who are like, ‘Well, if something comes up I want to know.’”

Columbia County only notifies parents with children who had direct or close contact or a potential exposure. Their plan says they’re keeping a daily log for the dept of public health.

But the district says, “We are seeking to create an efficient and accurate system for collecting data.”

Aiken County School Supervisor of Nursing and Health Monica Mazzell says they will call DHEC and report each case. Parents will be told by DHEC if their child was potentially exposed.

Meanwhile, Richmond County is following DPH, which requires they notify the health department and then notify parents, staff, and teachers.

Regardless of the county, some parents believe more people need to know.

“Every parent in that class deserves a right to know just as a heads up,” Mitchell said.

Columbia County schools said getting their learn from home platform and sorting out today’s school day are the priority, but they will get information on cases to us soon.

