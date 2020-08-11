Coroner on scene after person hit by Augusta Transit bus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner is on the scene after sheriff’s investigators say an Augusta Transit bus hit a person Tuesday.

According to investigators, that incident happened on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road.

As a result, Wrightsboro Road has been reduced to one lane in each direction while an investigation continues.

The victim’s identity is not currently known.

