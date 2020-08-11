Burke County officials say man found in wooded area died of natural causes

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County officials are releasing more information after a body was found in a wooded area off Highway 56 South.

Burke County sheriff’s investigators say the body is an adult male who appeared to have a “medical emergency” and died from natural causes.

His body was located last Wednesday around 9:01 a.m. by a work crew performing maintenance in the area.

GBI officials say the man had only been dead for a short period of time.

As for an identification, Burke County investigators say the man has not yet been positively identified, but the GBI is working to discover his identity.

