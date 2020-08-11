Advertisement

Braves’ Acuña scratched vs Yankees with sore left wrist

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna, right, just beats the throw to New York Mets' Robinson Cano, left, for a double during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna, right, just beats the throw to New York Mets' Robinson Cano, left, for a double during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was scratched from the lineup against the New York Yankees with a sore left wrist.

The Braves pulled Acuña from the lineup about 90 minutes before first pitch in the Bronx. Acuña had been set to hit leadoff and play center field.

Ender Inciarte filled in for Acuña on defense, while shortstop Dansby Swanson slid to the top of the batting order.

Acuña was pulled after five innings during a blowout loss in Philadelphia on Monday, but did not appear to have suffered an injury. 

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Stafford says he didn’t give much thought to opting out

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Noah Trister
Matthew Stafford says he didn’t give much thought to opting out of this coming season, but the Detroit quarterback has been through a lot these past couple of years.

Sports

Serena and Venus win, now Williams sisters play each other

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Williams sisters will meet in the second round. It will be the 31st time they play in a match and for both it figures to be emotionally and physically challenging.

Sports

MLB: Astros coach receives 20-game suspension, Laureano six

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janie McCauley
Cintrón’s suspension is the longest for an on-field transgression in 15 years, since Texas pitcher Kenny Rogers received 20 games for his altercation with two cameramen in 2005.

Sports

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ralph D. Russo
Two people involved in the Pac-12′s decision told The Associated Press the football season would be postponed until the spring, along with all fall sports.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten pulls plug on fall football amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ralph D. Russo
The Big Ten Conference won’t be playing football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

FBS independent UMass cancels fall football

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Massachusetts is the latest school from the Football Bowl Subdivision, college football’s highest level, to cancel its fall season.

Sports

Thomas assured $2 million bonus as tour heads to postseason

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Doug Ferguson
With one regular-season tournament remaining, Justin Thomas already is assured of the No. 1 seed going into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Sports

Phillies hit 5 homers to back Aaron Nola, beat Braves 13-8

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rob Maaddi
Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper blasted a three-run shot and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 13-8, giving Aaron Nola his first win in nearly one full year.

Sports

Mountain West delays football season, joins MAC

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Mountain West has become the second FBS conference to postpone its football season, punting on the fall with an eye toward playing in the spring.

Sports

Arizona places Bumgarner on injured list with back strain

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks ace Madison Bumgarner has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain. The left-hander was lifted after two innings Sunday against San Diego due to back spasms.