Big Ten pulls plug on fall football amid COVID-19 concerns

By Ralph D. Russo
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Big Ten Conference won’t be playing football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.

The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

