Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

This Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 file photo shows the Pac-12 logo during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State, in Tempe, Ariz.
This Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 file photo shows the Pac-12 logo during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State, in Tempe, Ariz.(AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
By Ralph D. Russo
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences won’t play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.

The announcement by the Big Ten comes six day after the conference that includes programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State released a revised league-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential coronavirus disruptions. Instead, all fall sports in the Big Ten have been called off and a spring season will be explored.

And two people involved in the Pac-12′s decision told The Associated Press the football season would be postponed until the spring, along with all fall sports.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

