Richmond County Election Board sets closed meeting Wednesday on litigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On the same day as the Georgia primary runoff election, the Richmond County Board of Elections scheduled a specially called meeting for Wednesday “to discuss potential or pending litigation.”

Board Executive Director Lynn Bailey made the announcement in an email just before 5:45 a.m. today.

The agenda attached to the email stated that the board would meet by teleconference starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday and adjourn into a closed meeting. Public meetings may be closed to discuss litigation.

After reconvening into open session, the agenda calls for a “Motion to execute closed meeting affidavit,” followed by discussion and adjournment.

It’s unclear whether the meeting or litigation are related to today’s in-person voting in the primary runoff election, which includes three races in Richmond County — for commission seats in Districts 1, 3 and 9:

In District 1, the choice is between Jordan Johnson and Michael Thurman.

In District 3, the race is between Smith McKnight and Sean Mooney.

In District 9, Corey Johnson faces Francine Scott.

Polling places are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.