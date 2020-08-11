Richmond County Election Board sets closed meeting Wednesday on litigation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On the same day as the Georgia primary runoff election, the Richmond County Board of Elections scheduled a specially called meeting for Wednesday “to discuss potential or pending litigation.”
Board Executive Director Lynn Bailey made the announcement in an email just before 5:45 a.m. today.
The agenda attached to the email stated that the board would meet by teleconference starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday and adjourn into a closed meeting. Public meetings may be closed to discuss litigation.
After reconvening into open session, the agenda calls for a “Motion to execute closed meeting affidavit,” followed by discussion and adjournment.
It’s unclear whether the meeting or litigation are related to today’s in-person voting in the primary runoff election, which includes three races in Richmond County — for commission seats in Districts 1, 3 and 9:
- In District 1, the choice is between Jordan Johnson and Michael Thurman.
- In District 3, the race is between Smith McKnight and Sean Mooney.
- In District 9, Corey Johnson faces Francine Scott.
Polling places are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
